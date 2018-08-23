Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market is Expected to Increase to USD 15.72 billion by 2025

A detailed market research study about, “Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market -2025” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Insights

Some of the leading players in the market are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Alphatec Spine, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Regeneration Technologies, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive, Inc. and Orthofix International N.V.

Industry Outlook-

The Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market was worth nearly USD 10.12 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to garner around USD 15.72 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.44% during the forecast period.

Spinal implants and surgical devices are used for treating several spinal deformities like isthmic spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis is one of the most common problem in women and men above 50 years of age. As age progresses, the structure of the spine changes. For instance, the band of tissues which give the needed support to the spine gets thick, joints and the bones start getting bigger, thereby resulting to one of the common cause of spinal impairment. Several factors contribute towards the positive growth of this market such as increasing elderly and obese population, enhancements in technology, coupled with prevalence of spinal disorders and increasing demand for minimally invasive spine surgeries are together impelling the market. As per Eurostat, as of January 1, 2015, the EU-28 population was approximated to be around 508.5 million of which the geriatric population had a total of 18.9% share, hence reflecting an escalation of 0.4% in comparison with the previous year.

Market Segmentation-

By Technology

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies

Spinal Decompression

By Product

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Anterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Interbody Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices

By Approach

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

Axial Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

By Material

Non-bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Anterior Cervical Screw Systems

Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices

Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices

Posterior Cervical Plates

Posterior Cervical Rods

Posterior Cervical Screws

Spine Biologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Bone Substitutes

Machined Bones

Cell-based Matrices

Allografts

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle-based Dynamic Rod Devices

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Spine Bone Stimulators

By Type of Surgery

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

The spinal implants and surgical devices market based on technology is segmented into vertebral compression fracture treatment, spinal fusion and fixation technologies, spinal decompression, and non-fusion/motion preservation technologies. Vertebral compression fractures can happen due to trauma, osteoporosis and diseases which effect the bones (pathologic fractures). In such cases, surgery might be needed to stabilize the vertebra next to the fracture site or to avoid the spine from pressing the spinal cord. Spinal fusion is a method which uses bone graft to make two contrasting bony surfaces to grow together. There are several latest advancements in non-fusion technologies like motion preservation devices.

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

