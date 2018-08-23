Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Application, Growth, Demand, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Overview:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber products are used in almost all emerging industries such as automotive, construction and electrical, the demand for styrene butadiene rubber is steadily growing. In past few years global market for styrene butadiene rubber is growing at higher pace due to its greater energy saver and reduce fuel consumption which is in favour sustainability principle.

Growing demand of durable and impact resistant materials in automotive, and electronic applications would be the key driver for styrene butadiene rubber market during the review period. Lastly, the potential health hazards of styrene butadiene rubber can hamper growth of the market. Nevertheless, the cost-effectiveness of the styrene butadiene rubber would keep the demand for styrene butadiene rubber up and help to propel the market during the forecast period.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Insight:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market is growing at a considerable CAGR and projected to retain the dominance in the market due to increasing standard of living and growing urban population around the world. In addition to this, increasing disposable income incentivizing people around the world to add value into their house, such as furnishing the house with an upholstery, which may fuel the demand for styrene butadiene rubber in building & construction industry. The most important application of the product is found in ever increasing tire manufacturing. Around 65% of the overall rubber produced around the world is consumed by tire manufacturing industry. This is expected to propel growth of the market in near future.

Styrene butadiene rubber is one of the key components of synthetic rubber, trends in production and supply of styrene butadiene rubber. Considering the large amount of SBR that is being consumed in the manufacture of tires and tire products, demand is very much dependent on the automotive industry and tire sectors as a whole. The global rubber market, wherein styrene butadiene rubber holds significant share, is growing at higher CAGR in the forecast period, which is projected to fuel demand of styrene butadiene rubber in coming years. The automobile industry around the world is driving the demand of the product for tires which is expected to help styrene butadiene rubber market to grow further.

Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major uses of styrene butadiene rubber can be found in manufacturing various products such as adhesives and sealants, industrial conveyor belts, gasket plate heat exchangers and hoses, electric cables, footwear, and automotive tires & tubes. Automotive industry, building & construction industry, and footwear making industry are major end user industries of styrene butadiene rubber.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Key Players:

Styrene butadiene rubber are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL (South Korea), LANXESS (Germany), JSR Corporation (Japan), Trinseo (U.S.), Sibur Holding PAO (Russia), Michelin Corporation (France), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Reliance Industries Limited (India), and Versalis S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Intended Audience:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Research and development institute

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

National laboratory

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Regional Analysis:

Styrene butadiene rubber market are Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Other regions include the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing market for synthetic rubber holding more than 30% share of the global styrene butadiene rubber market. The region has undertaken expansion of its infrastructural projects and mulling to revive the footwear making and other industries, which is anticipated to propel the demand of styrene butadiene rubber in this region. The constant rise of both construction and automotive industry in this region is also projected to continue to fetch a major share of the overall demand of styrene butadiene rubber in this region.

North America is closely following Asia Pacific to be the second most significant region in the global styrene butadiene rubber market. Growing reconstruction activities and increasing demand from automotive industry are driving the growth of regional styrene butadiene rubber market. In the transportation sector aircraft and automotive industry are the two dominant segments consuming major share of overall demand of styrene butadiene rubber.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Competitive Landscape:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market is highly mature market which represented huge growth over the last decade and it has expected to show the similar trend in the coming years. The market consist of significant numbers of tier 1 and tier 2 companies along with significant presence of smaller manufacturers. Among them the leading market players operating across the globe are DowDuPont, Lanxess AG, Synthos S.A., Versalis S.p.A, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Trinseo S.A. The key trend observed in the global market by industry experts is expansion of production facility and launch of innovative bio-based products.

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Segmentation:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into emulsion styrene butadiene rubber and solution styrene butadiene rubber. On the basis of end use the market is segmented into automotive, construction, industrial, adhesives & sealants, footwear making, electrical & electronics, and others. Geographically, the global styrene butadiene rubber market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

