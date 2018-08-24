CAclubindia Offers GST Certification Course to Help Individuals to Become GST Experts

Mathura Road, New Delhi (August 24, 2018) – In India, GST was rolled out on the 1st of July 2017 as a tax reform. It becomes important for every business to understand and assimilate this new structure. To help aspirants and professionals with the understanding of these changes and to help them become GST Experts, CAclubindia offers the dependable GST Certification Course.

At the end of the Online GST Certification Course from CAclubindia, the course takers will have a thorough understanding of the GST Regime. The good thing about this program is that the registrants will learn from Mr. Bimal Jain. Mr. Jain is one of the sought-after GST Experts in India, with nearly two decades of experience in indirect taxation.

Even, CAclubindia offers GST Video Lectures with a video duration of 24-hours taught in English. On completion of the course, the candidates will get an E-Certificate from CAClubindia. The videos in this program are meant only for web viewing and the users cannot download the same to their system. The videos are prepared with full-screen viewing facility.

However, for those with slow internet access and cannot get online GST course, they can use the course offered by CAclubindia in an 8-GB Pen Drive. Candidates will have to remember that the videos will expire as per the subject expiry. So, once they register, they will have to take GST online training within a specific timeline.

