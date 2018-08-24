Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market 2018 – Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis and Opportunities To 2022

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market is expected to display rising growth in forthcoming period. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an acute disease of the lungs bordering on emphysema, chronic bronchitis, refractory asthma and some offshoots of bronchiectasis.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is annotated by increasing breathlessness, wheezing and constriction in the chest. The disease in early stages may not come up with these complications but the symptoms gradually make themselves felt at later stages. Breathing difficulty, bout of cough, fatigue and flu, weight loss are the symptoms seen in later stages. The tests undertaken to diagnose COPD are Spirometry, chest X-ray and arterial blood gas test.

The major market drivers are:-

The common factors causing occurrence of COPD are smoking, genetic factors and environmental pollution. Segmentation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease devices market by product include oxygen therapy system, blood gas monitoring system, accessories and spirometry testing products. Segmentation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease devices market by test type includes Lung functional test, chest X-Ray test, CT scan and others.

Top Key Manufacturers of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices market are :-

Covidien LTD

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

AirSep Corporation

Teleflex Medical, Inc.

Other

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market by Product Type:

Oxygen Therapy Systems

Blood Gas Monitoring Systems

Other

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market by Applications:

Hospital

ASCs

Other

Geographical Analysis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segmentation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by end-use/application includes hospital, ASCs and Home Care. By geographical regions, segmentation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. North America is foremost in COPD market because of high use of drugs in treatment of COPD and complete information regarding treatment. Rapidly degenerating environmental conditions such as pollution plus an increasing smoker base has already associated drivers to high market growth in Asia Pacific.

Rapid advances in drug delivery, increasing disposable incomes and rising spend on personal healthcare with large incidences of COPD in MEA during forecast period. The lung functional test also called spirometry test is a convenient function to test respiration by lungs and lung capacity. Among the uses of specific drugs, oral corticosteroid segment is likely to display magnanimous growth over forecast period. The key players operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease devices includes Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis AG and Bayer AG, Astra Zenca, Actrlion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and Inc Sunovian Pharmaceuticals.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Regulatory Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Service Type Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Equipment Type Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Service Contract Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Service Provider Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By End-User Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Companies Company Profiles Of The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Devices Industry

