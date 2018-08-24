“Connected Aircraft Market: Historical and Forecasts by components (Aircraft Communication & Reporting System (ACRS), Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS)), by Frequency Band (Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band), by Application (Commercial, Military): Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the Brandessence Market Research Analyst, Connected Aircraft market is expected to grow at considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Introduction to Connected Aircraft Market:

Connectivity, is becoming very essential the world we live in, is revolutionizing the aerospace industry. The huge amount of data generated inflight is varying the way an airplane operates, from takeoff to landing to maintenance which makes it smarter and more efficient. This development helps to surge an aircraft’s flight effectiveness, production and convenience as well as reduce its operating cost. It also helps in delivering a more comfortable, enjoyable, and safer experience for passengers. Operators around the globe are deploying satellite and broadband-based connectivity solutions on their aircraft every day to keep up with passenger demand. The connected aircraft entertainment systems offer entertainment to the air passengers in the form of games, music, movies, information, radio, and news. These entertainment systems offer one screen for each passenger with high quality audio and video programs. The passengers can directly access direct broadcast satellite, international news, flight information, live views of the landscape through binoculars and safety instructions in their own regional language.

Market Dynamics for Connected Aircraft Market:

The market for connected aircraft will exhibit a strong growth during the forecast period. This growth can be credited to increasing need for operational efficiency, rising aircraft deliveries, and growing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems. Apart from this, the demand for connected aircraft is increasing with the rising population of air passengers, especially businessmen and millennial population and demand from government and enterprise sectors. The market also drives the demand for software developers, game developers, e-magazine publishers, gaming device manufacturers and retail and hospitality sector. Time constraints, low airline prices and the tourism boom are propelling growth in this sector. Rising competitive rivalry has made service and product improvements imperative in this sector. The market growth is limited by certain challenges such as cybersecurity concerns, high inflight internet cost and privacy issues.

Global Connected Aircraft Market: Segment Overview

The global Connected Aircraft market is estimated to register considerable CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The report included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in Connected Aircraft market all across the world. The report gives detailed segments analysis of Connected Aircraft market in which the report describes the market into component, Frequency band, application and regional segments. Based on components, connected aircraft market can be segmented in to Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS), aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS). Based on frequency band the connected aircraft market is segmented into Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band. The Ku-band segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to its ability to transmit high-speed data. Based on application, the connected aircraft market is segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a higher rate, due to the increasing aircraft orders from Asia Pacific and Middle East countries. Based on region, the connected aircraft market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Rest of the World. North America is expected to lead the connected aircraft market in the forecast period due to the existence of players such as Boeing (U.S.), American Airlines (U.S.), United Airlines (U.S.) and Bombardier (Canada), which generate a high demand for connected aircraft products.

This Report Segment of Global Connected Aircraft Market as Follows:

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Components, Aircraft Communication & Reporting System (ACRS), Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS).

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Frequency Band, Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band.

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Application, Commercial, Military.

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Regional, North America(U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe(UK, France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America(Brazil), The Middle East and Africa(GCC, Africa, Rest of MEA)

This Global Connected Aircraft Market Report Covers Top Players Like, Honeywell International, Inc (U.S.), Inmarsat plc (UK), Iridium Communications Inc (U.S.), Intelsat, S.A (Luxemburg), Eutelsat S.A.(France), Gogo Inc (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Kontron AG (Germany), Rockwell Collins, Inc.(U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Thales Group (France) .

