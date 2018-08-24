Digital Genome Market Will Watch a Sensational Development by 2027: Industry Assertions by MRFR

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ” Global Digital Genome Market 2027” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top Players in the Globes.

The global market is highly fragmented due to new entrants and various key players, such as Umbel (U.S), BiogeniQ (Canada), GenomeMe (Canada), NanoString (U.S), and others.

Market Overview:

Digital genome has created a niche in microbiology, reproductive & genetic, research & development, transportation, and livestock & agriculture sectors. Microbiology segment is expected to draw in a huge share of the market revenue owing to a growing demand for microbes across clinical, biological, and industrial sectors.

Segmentation:

The Global Digital Genome Market is segmented into diseases, end-users, and applications.

By disease, the market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, and others. Cancer research segment has the largest market share. Increasing incidences of cancer and rise in demand for personalized medicine in molecular characterization of cancer is driving the market and is expected to generate a healthy revenue.

Market segmentation based on end-users include hospitals, research laboratories, and others. Research laboratories are leading the digital genome market share. Growing number of private and public investments in research and development is expected to boost the global market. In addition, Microbiology applications are experiencing a sharp growth owing to its demand from industrial, biological and clinical sectors.

Application-based segmentation has diagnostics, drug discovery, academic research, agriculture & animal research, personalized medicine, and others. Biopharmaceutical companies contribute the maximum. Extensive application of genome technology has spurred a growth in this segment. Academic research institutes are set to witness high growth as investors are trying to gain more by exploring rarely charted areas of the ecosystem.

Industry News:

Digital genome has created a buzz across the world. Many of the corporates are now showing interest in this field, and it is not just coming from the healthcare side but also from tech groups. This is a sure sign of the market getting matured. For instance, Roche has acquired Foundation Medicine for $1.8B and involving themselves in several private market investments. Illumina has invested in diverse areas of genomics with interest in creating a huge genetic database.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global digital genome market segmentation includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

In North America, the well-established healthcare infrastructure, research centers and discovery of genome sequencing technologies along with rising geriatric population are giving the boost to the market.

The European market is also experiencing a steady growth owing to its better policy implementation and funding in various research areas. The Russian market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period (2016-2027) owing to the regional competition.

In Latin America, Brazil is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to its supportive rules regarding genetic and clinical testing.

China is going to dominate the Asia Pacific region as its supportive government policies and strategic partnership between biobanks and research institutes are expected to trigger the market growth further.

