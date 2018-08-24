Global Urinary Catheters Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Urinary Catheters Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Urinary Catheters Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Urinary Catheters.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Urinary Catheters Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Urinary Catheters Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Medtronic, Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation and C.R.Bard, Inc. The global urinary catheters market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2016 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period to reach to USD 2.57 billion in 2023.

A majority of the growth in the market is anticipated to come from the markets of North America and Europe over the period of 2017 to 2023. The global urinary catheters market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of urinary disorders among the ageing population, growing % of geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies in the developed markets. On the other hand, the growth in the global urinary catheters market is restrained by factors such as infections caused due to inappropriate use of urinary catheters and availability of alternative treatment for urinary incontinence.

Among the types of urinary catheters, intermittent catheter accounted for the largest market share and this trend is projected to continue over the next 6 years. Increasing geriatric population segment which is more exposed to urinary incontinence and obesity issues coupled with increasing number of surgical procedures are projected to support the growth in this market over the next 6 years.

North America accounted for the largest share in the urinary catheters market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period which is higher growth rate than other regions in the global urinary catheters market. The urinary catheters market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing number of hospitals, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, and growing geriatric population

Segments Covered

The report on global urinary catheters market covers segments such as application and product. The application segments include spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) and others. On the basis of product, the global urinary catheters market is categorized into external catheters, foley/ indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global urinary catheters market such as, J and M urinary catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Medtronic, Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation and C.R.Bard, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global urinary catheters market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of urinary catheters market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the urinary catheters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the urinary catheters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

