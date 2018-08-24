Government Regulation To Drive India Passenger Car Airbag Demand With 38% CAGR Until 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “India Passenger Car Airbag Market By Vehicle Type, By Airbag Type, By Material Type, By Demand Category, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023”, India passenger car airbag market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 38% until 2023. Prominent reasons for this brisk growth include increasing passenger car sales, growing vehicle fleet size and improvement in passenger car airbag quality. Moreover, the launch of Automotive Mission Plan, 2016-2026, is expected to result in a robust increase in production of automobiles in the country, thereby further boosting demand for passenger car airbags in India over the next five years. Additionally, favorable government policies aimed at reducing fatalities in road accidents is further likely to steer growth in India passenger car airbag market during the forecast period.

Browse 64 market data Figures and Tables spread through 86 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "India Passenger Car Airbag Market"

As per the World Bank, India’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita increased from USD1,520 in 2013 to USD1,820 in 2017, which, in turn, has positively influenced the purchasing power of people in the country. Moreover, the country’s population increased from 1.28 billion in 2013 to 1.34 billion in 2017. With increasing purchasing power and growing population, India passenger car as well as passenger car airbag market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the span of next five years. Northern and Southern regions accounted for a cumulative share of more than 60% of India passenger car airbag market in 2017. Dominant position of these regions is backed by high population density, better infrastructure development and comparatively higher standard of living. These regions are anticipated to maintain their dominance in the country’s passenger car airbag market through 2023 as well. Some of the major companies operating in India passenger car airbag market are Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, TRW, and Takata, among others.

Growing need for high quality passenger car airbags in the country has led to substantial investments in R&D activities by passenger car airbag companies over the last few years. “With rising number of car accidents in India, the demand for passenger car airbags is also growing swiftly. Moreover, due to a large customer base in India, international brands such as Tesla, Kia, SAIC, Daihatsu, etc., are planning to enter in the country, which is anticipated to fuel passenger car production as well as the demand for passenger car airbags in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Passenger Car Airbag Market By Vehicle Type, By Airbag Type, By Material Type, By Demand Category, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023”has analyzed the potential of India passenger car airbag market, and provides information and statistics on market structure and import & export trends. The report intends to provide the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by India passenger car airbag market.