Luxurious Apartments for Sale at Citro West End

[WEST END, 24/08/2018] – Citro West End, a development in Victoria Street, West End, offers luxurious West End apartments that maximise their surroundings. Citro has built apartments that feature first-class amenities and stunning interior design that provides convenience and promotes a luxurious lifestyle.

Citro One

Citro One apartments are one-bedroom apartments that provide excellent flexibility in layout and an elegant living space near the West End’s community. Future residents can choose between ceramic and timber flooring. Also, the apartments maximise Brisbane’s sub-tropic environment with its alfresco space.

Citro Two

Citro Two apartments are two bedroom apartments that offer spacious living options. The apartment consists of a two-bedroom floor plan, flooring with a choice of timber or ceramic, open-plan kitchen with an eat-in island bench and a balcony with views of Brisbane’s central business district.

Sky Terrace

The Sky Terrace is a space located at Citro West End’s Roof Top that provides the perfect environment for social interaction. The space features:

• Pool

• Outdoor open cinema

• Community garden

• View of Brisbane’s central business district

• River view

How to Purchase an Apartment in Citro West End

Citro West End provides an eighteen-month timeline that guides buyers from start to finish. Home buyers can also enjoy the Queensland First Home Owner Grant. Once home buyers become eligible after meeting the criteria, they can enjoy the $20,000 grant. The grant can provide an easier and faster method of buying apartments at Citro West End.

About Citro West End

Citro West End is a project by Equire and DC8 Studio. Equire is an Australian property development division of the OpenCorp Group of Companies. Opencorp provides fund management, property management and investment management as well as finance broking. DC8 Studio is a renowned architectural firm on the east coast. It is a company that was founded by six highly skilled and experienced design directors.

If you need more information about Citro West End or have enquiries about their apartments, visit their website at https://citrowestend.com.au.