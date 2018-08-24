Malaria Elimination in India, Vector Borne Diseases, Plasmodium Vivax Cases, Plasmodium Falciparum Cases, India Mosquito Repellent Sales-Ken Research

Malaria Cases by PV and PF cases (By Each State and Union territory), Mosquito Repellant Sales by Type (Coil, Vaporizer, Card, Aerosol, Personal Repellant and others), Per Capita Income, GDP, Mosquito Net Sales, LLIN Distribution, Sate Budget for Vector Control (By Each State and Union Territory), Detailed Analysis of Malaria cases and Affecting Parameters in 5 major Districts in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

• The increase in Behavior Change Communication (BCC) role for generating awareness and prevention of malaria disease is expected to have positive impact on India malaria cases in future.

• Increasing government initiatives such as distribution of LLINs, insecticide residual spray will decrease the number of malaria cases in India.

• The increasing awareness among consumers and large number of malaria cases will aid the market of India mosquito repellent especially liquid vaporizers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Structural Changes for Malaria Control in India by 2027” believe that promoting better regulations, distributing large number of LLINs and providing education to people about the vector borne disease prevention will aid the elimination of malaria in India.

National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) has planned a national framework for malaria elimination in India by 2030. Under this the NVBDCP has divided the districts under 4 different categories depending upon malaria cases. The category 0 will be having districts with no malaria cases from last three years and category 3 will be having districts whose API is 2 and above. Therefore, by performing different activities, taking initiatives, distributing LLINs and creating awareness among inhabitants of different districts, NVBDCP will be shifting category 3 districts to category 2 and so on and by this plan malaria will get eliminated from India by 2030. This Framework will serve as a guide for states and UTs for planning malaria elimination. The strategy detailed under this national policy document will be helpful for the states/UTs in rolling out specific interventions for eliminating malaria.

The mosquito repellent market in India is expected to increase at a great pace on account of growing awareness about mosquito repellents, surge in mosquito borne diseases and favorable government initiatives. Consumers are now slowly becoming aware of the fact that the smoke from insecticide coils is harmful to health so they are shifting towards liquid vaporizers. In future, liquid vaporizers will continue to lead the market followed by coils and cards.

