Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Trends, Analysis, Application & Type Forecast to 2024

The global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market is highly concentrated, with the large-scale manufacturers at the fore. Some of the most prominent names in the market are 3M, Solvay, Daikin Industries, Chemours Company, and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. These companies cumulatively held over 62.7% in the global market in 2015. Besides this, small- and medium-scale companies are present in the market, however, they are much limited in number.

In order to gain stronger foothold, a majority of companies operating in the market focus on expanding existing production sites, exploring new regions, and product development. A common aspect among the companies holding dominance, is their widespread regional footprint. On account of having penetrated into untapped markets, these companies enjoy greater sales prospects, which have inevitable contribution towards their lead in the global PTFE market.

TMR has provided refined outlook for the market, aimed at providing better perspective to the existing companies as well as new entrants. It forecasts the global PTFE to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2024. At this pace, the market valuation, which stood at US$3.48 bn in 2015, will reach US$5.18 bn by the end of 2024. By type, the market was led by the micro powder segment with a share of 30.8% in 2015. Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged as the clear lead in 2015, holding over 44.3% of the global PTFE market in 2015. Through the course of the forecast period, the region’s dominance is forecast to remain unaffected.

Demand for Non-stick Cookware to Drive Growth

The global PTFE market is majorly gaining from the increasing demand for non-stick coatings in the cookware market. Urbanizations, increasing willingness to spend on products making lifestyle easier, and changing food habits will provide significant impetus. Furthermore, the cookware industry is prophesized to expand further in the coming years, thereby creating lucrative prospects for increased PTFE applications.

