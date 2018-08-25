Artist Wala Why Releases New Single and is Now Available on iTunes

Wala Why, the creative and sought-after song artist of “Can’t Sleep” announced the launch of his new single “One Chance Only” and is now available on iTunes. The eight-minute long video for the song is a double track including, Choppa In Hand (10 in da bush) and One Chance Only (FimiYh) and the graphics are fascinating.

The Las Vegas-based Ghanaian general merchant and humanitarian recently gained a lot of attention for his song “Can’t Sleep.” Now, he is set to take the world by storm with his latest single “One Chance Only.” The song is considered a banger with lots of messages about motivation. The humanitarian artist discusses the necessity to concentrate on a person’s hustle as everybody got one chance to push through to make it.

Wala Why has already released four projects: Aten VI3/Vl3, his first album, which came with the hit song “Can’t Sleep” that launched him into the hearts of many music fans. His second album, “Birth of A Sun” which supporters say was moving, Rise of Ra, an EP, and Aliens from the Sun, his 3rd album.

The release of his two major hit singles made him rise to fame both nationally and globally. He rose to global stardom with the songs “It’s a Contract” and “Can’t Sleep” which were valued and loved by many global fans. Both of his songs were from his debut album Aten Vi3/Vi3 last 2016.

According to one of his interviews, Wala Why’s goal in music is to bring unity, enlightenment, conditional love and peace to humanity. He chose to find growth, happiness, and peace in each stage and situation of his life. He said, “I have been way ahead of the music industry. My songs can turn one from darkness into a life of enlightenment. I talk about the Sun in almost each song I record. I talk against religion and other forms of social control and spiritual & mental manipulation of the masses. People fear what they don’t understand. This sort of music scares the ordinary people in society. I had to overcome the temptation of saying what society wants to hear.”

Wala Why has established he is a musical genius and he is back again after several months of silence with visuals for his new and sure banger: One Chance Only (Fimiyh).

Interested listeners can listen to the song at iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/one-chance-only/1426137464

The music video is also available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p_J8z07c1A

For those who are a lover of good music, Wala Why’s new music single will offer attention. His performance, composition, creativity, and remarkable music has got everybody drooling.

About Wala Why:

Wala Why is a Ghanaian born music artist, living in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has brought a new feeling to the music industry by integrating elements of Afrotrap, Afrobeat, R&B, Rap and Hip Hop into one music. Wala Why is prominent and sought-after for making a terrific, unique and new sounds for the consensus listeners. Wala Why continues to be a beacon of inspiration to others as is a pillar of motivation and one who strives for unity. As an artist he delivers music that makes you move and as a humanitarian he strives to move hearts.

###

For more information about Wala Why’s new single, visit the website http://www.walawhy.com/. Follow him on Instagram @wala.why.