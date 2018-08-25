Paramount Enterprises Bags Nashik Best Brand Awards 2018 – Brand Leadership Award

Nashik, August 22, 2018 (Press Release)- Paramount Enterprises located in Nashik – India, pleased to announce that they won Nashik’s prestigious award – Nashik Best Brand Awards 2018 – “Brand Leadership Award”

Dr. Bhatia R.L, Founder, World CSR Day & World Sustainability was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.

Award ceremony was held at Hotel Express Inn, in Nasihk on 22th, August 2018 felicitation by industry leaders from Maharashtra.

Award received by Mrs.Sadhana Tripathi, General Manager- at Paramount Enterprises, delivered a speech explaining about company, products & achievements for last 15 years. Founder, Er.Shreekant Patil & Sneha Patil congratulated Sadhana for her hard work, great efforts and excellence.

About PARENTNashik – Paramount Enterprises:

PARENTNashik is registered trademark of Company name PARamount ENTerprises, it’s combination of first three alphabets and Nashik is geolocation of company.

Inspire creativity, passion, optimism and fun

Company PARENT is in the field of resistance welding consumables, spares since 2004, making weldparts in house like treating child for esteemed customers. From top management to workforce give 100% along with values, mission.

Mission – we work hard every day to make customer get excellent quality al the time.

Our Values – We’re determined to give best efforts to give satisfaction.

Customer commitment – We, the PARENT, work for customer, to customer satisfaction

Quality – We provide an outstanding product which gives premium values to our customer.

Teamwork – We work together as a family, across boundaries, supports women empowerment, helping customer’s need. What we do, we do well

Integrity: Be real

Passion: Committed in heart and mind

Work Smart

Act with urgency

Remain responsive to change

Have the courage to change course when needed

Remain constructively discontent

Work efficiently

