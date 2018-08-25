Student Rooms San Francisco

25/08/2018 We are thrilled to announce that the Adrian is now under new management, and we are proud at the transformative effects our focus on cleanliness, quality service, and superior pricing has had on the Adrian.

The Adrian is nestled in the heart of downtown San Francisco and was one of the first of the hotels that were established in 1907 shortly after the earthquake of 1906. Through the years The Adrian and the Tenderloin neighborhood has been through a number of tremendous changes and an evolution similar to those of Chelsea and The Brooklyn, NY. From the nightlife of the roaring 20s and 30s, the economic downturn of the 70’s, to the fringe neighborhood it is often referred to as today, The Adrian has seen it all.

Lately, we have seen a shift in the Tenderloin in it’s transition from a downtrodden and impoverished area to an up and coming and trendy community. Surrounded by nightlife, the Theater District, shopping in Union Square, tourist attractions, and the world’s best dining, The Adrian is one of the first residences in the Tenderloin to be completely transformed from its former state into a modern, warm, and welcoming building that is affordable, beautiful, safe, and clean.

While maintaining The Adrian’s original charms, the new renovation has infused modern elements with The Adrian’s traditional neo-classical design. The recent renovation now had equipped The Adrian with an all-black interior, trimmed with gold; added external security measures; beautifully renovated new rooms; a luxurious entry hall; a fully equipped kitchen; all-white and spotlessly clean bedrooms; and lovely lounge areas on every floor.

Furthermore, The Adrian is ideally located in the heart of San Francisco. The Adrian resides within walking distance of a number of the large tech companies that the Bay Area is known for, including Twitter, WeWork, Uber, and Square, among others, making it an ideal place to live if you are pursuing a career in the tech or start-up fields. Best of all, The Adrian is only minutes away from many of San Francisco’s most desired and sought-after hot spots. The Adrian is right next to the Civic Center and the Bill Graham Auditorium. The Tenderloin neighborhood is close to SOMA, Market Street, and about a 10 minute cab ride to Fisherman’s Wharf, three of the most popular areas in the city. Furthermore, The Adrian is in an ideal spot to help you navigate the city, as it has excellent access to public transportation! It is about a five minute walk to the nearest BART station, and is close to a number of bus stops and is accessible by multiple highways including the 101 and 80.

Whether you are a traveler from out of town or a recent college grad, a young business professional or an artist, someone pursuing their dreams or exploring the city of their dreams, The Adrian is your ideal home.

Come and stay with us at The Adrian and experience the heart of the city, San Francisco in its purist form.

