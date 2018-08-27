Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2023

A detailed market research study about, “Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market -2023” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report analyzes the potential of Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Lifecom Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Scriptpro LLC, Dilon Technologies Inc, Sanofi, Omnicell Technologies, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co Ltd, Merck & Co, Medtronic, Myriad Genetics and NOVX Systems Corp. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook-

The Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market was worth USD 80.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 185.26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.67% during the forecast period. Preventive healthcare services incorporates measures made for taking preventative steps of illnesses caused either by analysis of the sickness or immunization. The diseases that are identified or immunized boundlessly are cardiovascular issues, perpetual respiratory ailment, different complexities, certain infectious sicknesses, and diabetes. These technologies assist in taking action for avoiding sicknesses by diagnosing the issue in time. Preventive healthcare technological advancements and facilities are massively prominent because of rising rates of constant respiratory ailments, cardiovascular sicknesses, and certain solution or eliminating errors.

Market Segmentation-

By Type:

Vaccines

Infectious Diseases Vaccine

Autism Vaccine

Cancer Vaccine

Allergy Vaccine

Other Vaccines

Chronic Disease Management Technologies

Blood Pressure Monitors

Asthma Monitors

Cardiovascular Monitors

Glucose Monitors

Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

Smart Infusion Pumps

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Smart Packaging and Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing

Clinical Decision Supports System

Electronic Prescribing

Early Detection and Screening Technologies

Personalized Medicine

Automated Screening

Other Screening Technologies

Brief Research Study of Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market

Increase in awareness among individuals regarding preventive measures, the desire for enhancing and living a quality life, elongating the life span and reduction of the possible expenditure for healthcare have been the market driving factors for this.

The researchers and developers are continuously working towards bringing yet another technology which would be even better than the existing ones.

These various programs pose a positive impact directly on the sector of preventable technologies and services. The area of technologies applicable for detecting and screening issues at an early stage holds a major share in this sector.

The present situation has resulted in reduction of the birth rate which has in turn added to the geriatric population around the world who carry more chances of being affected by various chronic diseases.

Regional Insights

In 2016 North America was seen to be the biggest preventive healthcare technologies and services market. North America overwhelmed the worldwide market as the district is driven by factors, for example, rising frequency of chronic diseases, efforts made by the government proactively to encourage drug development and discovery, and presence of leading players in the region. The market development in Europe is principally credited to increment in the vital organization between research academia and healthcare segment. Asia Pacific is assessed to be the quickest developing local portion over the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

