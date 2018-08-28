Analysis of the Global Audio Codec Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year Of 2017

We have produced a new premium report Audio Codec Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Audio Codec. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Audio Codec Market by channel type (mono-codec, stereo, multi-channel codec), component (hardware, software), compression type (lossless, lossy compression, non-compression), application (headphone, headset, wearable device, desktop, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, television, gaming console) through main geographies in the Global Audio Codec Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Audio Codec Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Audio Codec Market are Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Technicolor SA, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Fraunhofer IIS, Qualcomm Inc., Xiph.Org, Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Inc., and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. According to report the global audio codec market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global audio codec market covers segments such as channel type, component, compression type and application. The channel type segments include mono-codec, stereo codec, and multi-channel codec. On the basis of component the global audio codec market is categorized into hardware and software. Furthermore, on the basis of compression type the audio codec market is segmented as lossless compression, lossy compression and non-compression. On the basis of application the audio codec market is segmented as headphone, headset, and wearable device, desktop and laptop, mobile phone and tablet, television and gaming console, music & media device and home theatre, automotive infotainment and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global audio codec market such as, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Technicolor SA, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Fraunhofer IIS, Qualcomm Inc., Xiph.Org, Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Inc., and Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global audio codec market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of audio codec market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the audio codec market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the audio codec market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

