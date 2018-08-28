Bating Agents Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Global Bating Agents Market: Overview

The operation of bating entails removal of protein material with the help of the enzymatic digestion process. Bating agents are the enzymes employed for this operation. Bating operation further loosens and peptizes fiber texture of the skin with the help of these bating enzymes. Pepsin and trypsin found in dog dung have been the traditionally used bating agents. Three main types of bating agents are used these days: pancreatic bates, fungal bates, and bacterial bates.

Pancreatic bates are enzymes obtained from pancreatic glands, while fungal bates are enzymes obtained from fungal sources. Bacterial bates are digestive enzymes obtained from bacterial sources. All the three bating enzymes are produced in sterile conditions and a solution of fine wood flour and ammonium salts is added to it. The purpose of adding ammonium salts is to maintain the pH at the best level for the enzymes to work efficiently.

Global Bating Agents Market: Drivers

Bating agents are primarily used in the leather manufacturing process. Either of bacterial or fungal or a combination of both can be employed for manufacturing leather. Bating agents help in the removal of residual keratinous substances, such as scud, thus enabling the production of fine smooth grain of leather. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the major consumers of bating agents in the near future. It is one of the primary exporters of leather goods, followed by Europe. Vietnam, Indonesia, India, France, Germany, and Italy are among the prominent countries exporting leather goods. Other key exporters include the U.S., Brazil, and Australia.

Global Bating Agents Market: Key Segments

In terms of source, the bating agents market can be segmented into pancreatic bating agents, fungal bating agents, and bacterial bating agents. Pancreatic bating agents work most efficiently between the pH range of 8.0 and 8.5. Fungal bating agents exhibit the most optimum effect between the pH ranges of 3.5 and 5.0, while bacterial bating agents are most effective between pH ranges of 6.0 and 7.2. Commercially, an individual bating agent or a combination of all types may be used depending on the requirement. Currently, the bating agents market is dominated by the pancreatic bating agents. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

