Dilling Heating & Cooling Offers Perks for Preferred +Plus Maintenance Members

[Kings Mountain, 08/28/2018] – Dilling Heating & Cooling offers perks to customers who prioritize HVAC maintenance. The HVAC company reveals the many advantages that await those who sign up as members of the company’s Preferred +Plus Maintenance program.

Maintenance Perks

Dilling Heating & Cooling says the members of Preferred +Plus Membership will receive two maintenance visits every year. Members can inform the company about their preferred schedule for these visits.

The HVAC company also prioritizes emergency services requested by members. They can rest assured of the following benefits:

• Automatic, period inspection

• Lubrication

• Adjusting

• Safety testing

• Cleaning of heating and cooling systems

Dilling Heating & Cooling’s certified technicians maintain the equipment, ensuring its performance all year round. They spot potential problems during these visits to prevent costly issues in the future.

Lower Costs

Dilling Heating & Cooling says members can also enjoy lower utility costs as routine checks allow the equipment to be energy efficient. The company adds, “Studies indicate that routine maintenance can save up to 20% on heating and cooling bills.”

Members will also have a 15 percent discount on all repairs, excluding any leak searches. The company says that minor repairs and adjustments can help prevent catastrophic failures and major repairs in the long run.

Price and Equipment Warranty Protection

Dilling Heating & Cooling maintains accurate records of service and repair for better warranty protection and equipment management. The company knows that many major brands need annual maintenance by a licensed contractor to keep a manufacturer’s warranty.

The Kings Mountain-based HVAC company clarifies that the price of Preferred +Plus Maintenance cannot increase during the agreement’s effective dates. The program’s Planned Service allows for available for guaranteed price protection of up to three years.

About Dilling Heating & Cooling

Dilling Heating & Cooling provides the highest degree of trust and dependability to its clients. Its certified technicians arrive on time for every job, and they work on all major brands and models. The HVAC company’s services include maintenance, repairs, and installation, and offers 24/7 emergency service.

