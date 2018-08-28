JEE main 2019 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) Entrancezone

EntranceZone.Com: From 2019, NTA will be organizing JEE Main, applicants appearing for the exam Aspirants can get the JEE Main Latest News & Updates for 2019 by entrancezone. National Testing Agency (NTA) which is a newly formed examination authority will be conducting the JEE main exams twice a year starting from January 2019. Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued a schedule for both January and April exams in August 2018. According to the latest update, the exams will be held in an online mode two times in a year, in between 6-20 January and 6-20 April on a day which candidate select.

The final dates of JEE main 2019 exams have been declared on 21 August by HRD ministry. These exams were earlier organized by CBSE. The applicants can fill

registration form for JEE main 2019 exam

I from September 1 – September 30, 2018. The admit card of JEE Main 2019 exam I

will be available online from 17 December on its official site. JEE Main

January 2019 will be conducted from 6 January – 20 January. And, the results

will be released by the NTA on 7 January.

Apart from the final dates of JEE Main 2019, NTA has also stated that they are opening Test Practise Centres (TPCs) in 2697 Schools/Engineering

Colleges for all the rural students from across the country through which they

will be able to practise well before the exam. The TPCs will be available to

all the students starting from 1 September on every weekend (Saturdays & Sundays)

for free of charge. TPCs are set up to give an idea to the students regarding

the changed pattern of the JEE Main 2019 exam and help familiarize the students

and adapt to it.

The National Testing Agency has also released the schedule for JEE Main 2019 for both January and April sessions as given below:

JEE Main2019 Important Dates

Or visit

https://engineering.careers360.com/articles/jee-main-important-dates

JEE Main Jan 2019:

Online Submission of Application forms – September 1-September 30

Downloading of admit cards – December 17

Date of JEE Main January Exam – January 6-January 20

JEE Main Result – January 31



JEE Main Apr 2019:

Online Submission of Application forms – February 8-March 7

Downloading of admit cards – March 18

Date of JEE Main April Exam – April 7- April 21

JEE Main Result – April 30

What is NTA?

National Testing Agency (NTA) is a newly formed examination authority approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in

November, 2017. The authority would function as an autonomous and will be

self-sustaining premier testing organization to conduct examinations for higher

educational institutions. The authority will be replacing CBSE in terms of conducting exams for higher educational institutes in India.