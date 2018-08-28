Los Angeles Top Moving Company

Russell’s Moving and Storage is a full service oriented company offering trusted moving and storage services in Los Angeles. They are a family owned business run by Russell Ragon, who has nearly a lifetime of experience in the moving and storage industry. The safety of their customer’s belongings is their main priority. They follow a personal approach to certify that each customer is valued. They will perform their best level of services with a high level of professionalism to fulfill the needs of their customers and keep them stress-free from the hassles of moving.

Russell, the founder of this moving company has been working in the moving and storage industry since he was 19 years old. After working with moving companies for years he decided to start his own company with a single van with lots of determination. Long days and years of effort made him strong and what he has built his business on.

Storage and Delivery Services

Russell’s Moving and Storage provides a perfect place to store your precious things with full security services. Russell’s Moving and Storage hasa team of highly skilled professionals who will take the responsibility for all your precious belongings. They are well skilled to handle your storage and delivery services. Their team will pack and wrap up all your belongings in a safe manner and handle all of your things with the utmost care.They have years of experience in providing effective designer delivery services in Los Angeles and provide all the services at competitive prices only. They offer fast delivery and pickup services within the specified time with the help of experienced and skilled drivers. You can experience satisfaction guaranteed services at Russell’s Moving and Storage.

To get quick quote contact:http://russellsmovingandstorage.com/

Contact Details:

1201 Arroyo Street,

San Fernando, CA 91340

Phone No:

(310) 275-8811 or (818) 768-2800.