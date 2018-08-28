Lung Cancer Market 2018 Growth Analysis | Topmost Players and Segmentation by MRFR till 2023

Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Healthcare sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Lung Cancer Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023.

Global Lung Cancer Market – Overview

The global lung cancer market is anticipated to reach a staggering USD 36.9 billion in 2023 from just USD 15.2 billion in 2016, registering an impressive double digit CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The Lung cancer Market is growing mainly due to the changing lifestyle, and environmental pollution. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The lung cancer market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Lung cancer is a malignant lung tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in lung tissue with symptoms such as coughing, weight loss, and fatigue and chest pain. The two types of lung cancers are small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NSCLC type accounts for almost 80% of the total lung cancers. The cure rates for the two types of lung cancers exchange their positions with the SCLC being the most malignant. The cure rates also depend on the stage of cancer detection with rates varying by 55% for first stage to just 1% for stage four.

Almost 85% of cases of lung cancer are due to long-term tobacco smoking. Cigarette smoke contains at least 73 known carcinogens. Other factors causing lung cancer are genetic factors and exposure to triggers and carcinogens such as radon gas, asbestos, radioactive materials, second-hand smoke, or air pollution. It has also been demonstrated that passive smokers have a 20–30% increase in risk.

Global Lung Cancer Market – Key Players

Pfizer

ELI Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi and others.

Market Dynamics of Global Lung Cancer Market:

Segments for Global Lung Cancer Market:

Types – SCLC and NSCLC

Treatments – Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT) and Laser therapy

End users – Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research Centers and Laboratories

Lung Cancer Market – Competitive Analysis

The lung cancer market is currently dominated by various players. Lung cancer has become one of the nost common causes of cancer death worldwide. So, in recent years various existing and new marketers are continuously coming up with innovative products to control this condition.

For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Switzerland based company, manufactures various cancer treatment products such as anti-bcl-2 (SP66) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, anti-c-MYC (Y69) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, anti-CD7 (SP94) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, anti-CEA (TF 3H8-1) Primary Antibody, anti-Cytokeratin 5/6 (D5/16B4) Mouse Monoclonal Primary Antibody, anti-E-cadherin (EP700Y) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, and others. In the year 2013, Roche received FDA approval for Tarceva (erlotinib) tablets and cobas EGFR Mutation Test for specific type of lung cancer.

Regional Analysis of Global Lung Cancer Market:

The global lung cancer market has been segmented by region comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the world owing to better healthcare, high income and excellent reimbursement. North America is followed by Europe and is expected to reach USD 8,536.3 million by the end of forecast period of 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growth market and is expected to be led by China, India and South Korea. The Middle East and Africa market is expected demonstrate moderate growth and will be led by the gulf economies.

Major TOC of Lung Cancer Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Porters Five Forces

5 Market Dynamics

6 Global Lung Cancer Market By Types

7 Global Lung cancer Market By Treatments

8 Global Lung Cancer Market by End Users

9 Global Lung Cancer Market by Regions

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

