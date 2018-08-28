Metallic Printing Inks Market Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2026

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market: Overview

Metallic printing ink is a type of ink containing metallic particles. Common metals used to manufacture metallic ink include copper, aluminum, bronze, and zinc. Metallic printing inks offer superior brilliance, hiding power, and performance for all printing systems. After printing, when the metallic ink is left to dry, the metallic particles rise to the surface, reflecting light and creating a metallic sheen. Metallic printing inks are suitable for printing on boards, paper, metals (cans) as well as for in-mould applications.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metallic-printing-inks-market.html

They are also used for digital printing. They are used for the metallic effect in digital prints on various substrates and for many applications such as posters & banners, textiles & leather, composite boards, labels, wood, carton & paper, marking & coding, proofing, car wraps, interior decoration, packaging, stickers, etc. These inks are made from high quality raw material using modern technologies. They are acclaimed for high color strength and fast drying properties.

Metallic printing inks provide a shining texture when they are used in offset, gravure, flexo, screen, and digital printing. They are available for oil-, solvent-, water-based, and UV curing systems. Metallic printing inks are also used for food packaging applications. When used in solvent-based systems, they provide a very high gloss level and permit extraordinary effects particularly on synthetic materials. They are especially suitable for wide format printing and proofing systems.

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, metallic printing inks are used in a multitude of commercial printing applications such as high-end brochures and catalogs, greeting cards, gift wraps, book covers, and advertisements. Food, beverage, cosmetic, and many other product packaging applications also use a significant amount of metallic inks for flexible packaging, labels, folding cartons, and corrugated board. Packaging is the dominant segment of the metallic printing inks market due to the usage of the inks in e-commerce and the shipping industry.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45657

One of the prime drivers of the global metallic printing inks market is the rise in demand for the inks from the packaging sector. The packaging sector has expanded at a rapid pace in recent years due to the steady growth of ecommerce and rising demand for international shipping of non-consumer goods. Rise in use of paperboard packaging has also boosted demand for global metallic printing inks market. It is likely to remain a key driver for the market in the coming years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com