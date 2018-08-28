Nargis Fakhri to feature in Cadini’s new commercial!

Mumbai, August 28th 2018: – Cadini, Italy’s premier fashion brand, is a clear essence of Italian heritage & refined craftsmanship. The brand has signed on the uber stylish Nargis Fakhri to be the new face of the Cadini Power of Presence Campaign in India.

The Italian style which permeates throughout Cadini collections receives continuous appreciation on an international level in 40 countries across the globe. The search for the synthesis between elegance and comfort has led, over the years, to develop suits, jackets, coats, shirts and trousers of great versatility, with handcrafted perfection.

The focus of the brand has been fashion forward youth who not only follow international trends but also believe in power-dressing.

On this association, the actress Nargis Fakhri said “, I am excited as Cadini has always charmed me with their fabrics, design & ensemble men’s collection. I feel men are taking fashion pretty seriously these days. Cadini reflects a power of presence with the great cut, great style & exquisite fabrics that make the Cadini man stand out in a crowd. I am grateful to Cadini that they have chosen me to promote their brand. It’s a wonderful feeling to be the brand ambassador for such a spectacular brand”.

Mr. Ramesh Poddar Managing Director of the company said “The decision to sign Nargis Fakhri as Cadini’s brand ambassador was arrived at after a lot of internal debate & discussion & is based on a consumer purchase behavior research commissioned by us. The results were not very surprising, women play the most crucial role in grooming men in their life. Women are found to be more creative, innovative & progressive in their outlook which makes them a better judge of fashion. This became a strong reason for us to position our brand from a woman’s perspective. Nargis Fakhri was the obvious name to represent today’s modern woman because she is intelligent, stylish & a fashion icon whose power of presence matches with the brand’s message “