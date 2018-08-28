Quest Workspaces Offers Flexible Workspaces and Virtual Offices

The co-working space provider has a variety of workspaces and professional services for businesses of all sizes and stages, helping them grow and work the way they want

[MIAMI, 08/28/2018] — Quest Workspaces provides workspaces and virtual offices that suit any working style. These spaces allow professionals to have offices designed not only for work but also for social events. The company aims to help organizations to grow by enhancing the workplace culture.

The co-working space provider adds, “By combining stylish, upscale, and functional workspaces, with an eclectic community of professionals and a best in class support team – we all thrive.”

Customized Workspaces

According to Quest Workspaces, each workspace encourages creativity and promotes productivity through inspired design. Clients also benefit from the company’s support services, including professional reception, administrative support, and cleaning services.

The company says, “You focus on growing your business, we take care of the rest.”

Quest Workspaces clients also gain flexibility with their work hours without worrying about their safety. The company offers 24/7 access and security with its workspaces.

For startups, clients looking to simplify operations, or who need virtual staffing, the company offers its virtual services.

Flexible Plans

Quest Workplaces provides a range of plans that will meet the unique needs of mobile workers, home-based entrepreneurs, and small businesses seeking to expand. Clients can choose from the basic Mailbox Plan to the full Virtual Office Plan.

The former includes a dedicated team, administrative assistance, mail and courier management, and more while the latter comes with 10 hours of meeting room time, professional receptionist who answers in the client’s company name, and free high-speed Internet, among others.

About Quest Workplaces

Quest Workplaces is a shared and private offices provider that helps businesses grow through innovative and flexible workplaces designed to suit any work style. The company has attracted multinational companies and local startups. Its flexible, furnished, and premium co-working spaces are located in New York and Florida.

Visit https://www.questworkspaces.com/ for more details.