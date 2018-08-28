Smart Transportation Market by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights

In this fast growing environment, companies are increasing investments in internet of things (IoT), and innovation. In Smart Transport market innovation is a key driver. In this changing environment with an increase of demands of efficient transportation networks, integrated security & safety and others there is a need to develop and adopt to the Smart Transport systems. The increasing focus of government in building smart cities is predicted to drive smart transportation demand as it is an integral part of the smart city projects.

The Smart Transport systems are developing rigorously to overcome some of existing issues such as lack of good quality and safe public transportation, reduced road safety concerns, inadequate capacity of manage public transportation, poor traffic management, overcrowded road network, theft, poor road conditions, parking issues and others. The study indicates a need for large database of road networks and high costs of installation would be the restraining factor for Smart Transport Market.

The Smart Transport Market is growing rapidly over 24% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 273 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Smart Transportation Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Alstom SA (France), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), Kapsch (Austria), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), AECOM (U.S.), Accenture Plc (Ireland), LG CNS Co. Ltd. (Korea), TomTom International B.V. (Netherlands) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of cloud computing, big data, evolution of wireless network, Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of things (IoT) would result in sudden hike in Smart Transport market. It has been observed that developments in smart city concept result in significant growth of Smart Transport market. The major benefits of Smart Transport are improved safety, higher productivity and efficiency, more environmental friendliness and others. These factors would definitely increase the Smart Transport market very soon.

Regional analysis for Smart Transport market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that European region would evolve as a leader in Smart Transport market. The study indicates large investments by European government towards is smart transportation would result in rapid growth of Smart Transport market by the forecast period. The study reveals that North America region followed by Europe would lead the Smart Transport market by the forecast period. Developing economic countries from Asia-Pacific regions as China, Japan, and India would also show a great progress in the smart transportation market.

Market Segments:

Smart Transportation Market for segment on the basis of Solution and service.

Smart Transportation Market by Solution:

Traffic management solution

Smart ticketing solution

Parking management solution

Integrated supervision solution

Passenger information solution

Insurance telematics solution

Smart Transportation Market by Service

Consulting Service

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Intended Audience

Public transportation authorities

Networking and Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

Cloud service providers

Smart cities stakeholders

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Transport agencies

