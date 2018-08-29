Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market to reach a market size of $56.7bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market is expected to attain a market size of $56.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.
The Voltage Regulator market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Integrated ASSP market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Motor Control IC market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Consumer Electronics market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Telecom & Networking market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Texas Instruments Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Omron Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corp, and STMicroelectronics N.V.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-power-management-integrated-circuit-pmic-market/
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Voltage Regulator
Integrated ASSP
Battery Management ICs
Motor Control IC
Others
By Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecom & Networking
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
US. Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Canada Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Mexico Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Rest of North America Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Germany Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
UK. Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
France Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Russia Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Spain Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Italy Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Rest of Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
China Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Japan Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
India Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
South Korea Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Singapore Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Taiwan Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
LAMEA Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Brazil Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Argentina Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
UAE Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Saudi Arabia Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
South Africa Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Nigeria Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Rest of LAMEA Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market
Companies Profiled
Texas Instruments Inc.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Omron Corporation
STMicroelectronics N.V.
