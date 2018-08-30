Artist Aloud partners with ATKT.in to promote original content created by collegians

Association to offer a new avenue for young collegians to showcase their talent

National, 30th August 2018: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, today announced its partnership with ATKT.in–adigital platform that seeks to promote original content created by college students. Through this strategic partnership, Artist Aloud will encourage young talent and enable them to reach a larger audience, further strengthening its position as the leading platform forindependent content.

As a part of the association, ATKT.in will provide Artist Aloud access to a curated list of original content across an assortment of categories like music, comedy, dance, performance poetry etc. Artist Aloud will, in turn, leverage its reach and help the content get discovered by a wider audience, providing collegian talent a platform that gets them noticed and appreciated. Artist Aloud will also work with ATKT.in to give an impetus to fresh talent at college festivals across campuses in India.

Talking about the new partnership with ATKT.in, SouminiSridhara Paul, Vice President, Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “As the leading platform for independent talent, we intend to offer artistes across categories an opportunity to reach a larger audience. The association will allow us to accumulate independent and original content at a collegian level and provide the content creators with opportunities and recognition they deserve. At the same time, we will also be able to offer our audience a wide variety of original content that they are unlikely to discover on any other platform.”

Saurabh Kanwar, Co-founder, ATKT.in said, “ATKT is kicked to bring our legion of campus creators even more opportunities to grow and thrive through Hungama’s platforms. Artist Aloud’s plans to reach out to colleges through ATKT is a validation of the quality and extent of the campus community we have built, and its growing importance in building rich, entertaining original content. With the college festival season getting underway, we are gearing up to a whole new crop of budding artists to showcase to the world, and this partnership will definitely provide another great outlet for these singers, dancers, writers, poets and artists.”

Content sourced from ATKT.in, will be available on all digital properties of Artist Aloud, including web, app, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and blog.

About Artist Aloud:

Launched in 2010, Artist Aloud is India’s premier Talent and Independent Content platform across digital and on ground avenues providing and managing an ecosystem across acquisition, distribution, venue programming, talent management and Digital & Event IPs all dedicated to the non-film space. Artist Aloud – Talent First App, is an all-purpose, uniquely customized app for fans, artists and producers and labels. The App is the ultimate independent content hotspot, to listen to, create and upload original content across genres, be it music, comedy, dance or entertainment. The app is a one-stop destination for original independent content across the globe and is available across iOS, Android and Windows formats. The app caters largely independent musicians and music fans along with independent record labels and music producers,across the globe and has won 4 Awards in just the first year of its launch.

About ATKT.in:

ATKT.in, established in 2016, is a platform which enables youth who are talented in the arts – performing arts, fine arts, literary arts – to find their audiences and grow into future stars. The platform is the brainchild of Saurabh Kanwar and Prashant Sardesai who each have over 19 years of experience in mass television & youth content, and digital marketing.

ATKT.in showcases talent on its platforms in the form of videos, imagery and text. The platform began with coverage of India’s best college festivals and has expanded to receiving content from college-level talent from across the country, and over 15 open mic events per month that it runs across 7 cities. It has succeeded in providing talented artistes much larger audiences and an avenue for their performances to live beyond just the college or their immediate neighbourhood. ATKT.in also works with platforms, corporates/ brands and Bollywood films to facilitate access to the talent and their audiences for their campus- and youth-marketing plans.