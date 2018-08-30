Make It a Ride to Remember With Luxury Car Rentals – Ktcindia.com

The relationship people have with their cars is an emotionally driven one. Some even take care of their car as a family member. This is especially true for the previous generation who would rather maintain their old vehicle rather than buy new models. The present generation, however, is in love with experimentation. They like to drive different luxury car models and get a feel for its performance. It is such experimentations that come at a heavy cost as luxury cars don’t come costing peanuts. It is here where KTC India.com comes to the rescue.

According to a company insider, “We are a provider of luxury car rental services established during the pre-independence period. Karachi Taxi Company or KTC moved to India and has become a leading stalwart in luxury cars rental services. Branded as KTC India since then, our services have spread wide and also in countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka.” The company’s wide gamut of services include super luxury car rentals, luxury car rentals, pick up and drop services for VVIP’s and heads of states. They also specialise in providing transport services to high-end 5-star hotels and customized luxury tours and travels. One can now drive in style no matter where they are.

There are a number of reasons why people should or would try luxury cars on rent. People who love luxury cars but do not want to commit to just one are at an advantage with luxury car rental services like KTC India. The insider continues, “KTC India has served leading Indian and international political figures, movie celebrities and sportspersons. Our services are the best and years of serving elites have given their brand credibility that is unmatched and unparalleled.”

If it just for a weekend getaway or a wedding, birthday or anniversary surprise, luxury cars will glamorize and upscale the event. One does not have to pay for one luxury car over the year when they can rent a new one every week.

High down payments and loans, one get rid of all these costs when one rent luxury cars instead of buying them. Monthly EMI’S take a chunk out of one’s hard earned monthly income and cause much stress. Luxury cars are expensive, and sometimes one’s savings for years may not match up to their on-road price. Rather than being disappointed people should thank their stars for luxury car rental services such as KTC India.