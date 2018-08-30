NEW WORK – FRESH BRAND IDENTITY FOR BOURNEMOUTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

A brand tells a story.

For a school, it encompasses your values, ethos and personality.

It’s the face of your institution and likely one of the first pieces of marketing material prospective parents will see from you.

For that reason, it must be perfectly presented to support any admissions campaigns you run throughout the year.

CuCo are experts in developing brand identities for schools that help them to communicate who they are to the people that matter.

Check out our branding work for Dorset Studio School and our prospectus for Buckholme Towers School to see for yourself.

CuCo have recently developed a fresh new identity for our client, St Martin’s, following the success of our radio advert which ran across Wave 105 FM this summer.

St Martin’s is a small, family-owned independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 4-11 years in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Small class sizes enable high levels of academic achievement well above national standards and St Martin’s consistently achieve strong grammar school entrance results.

All pupils receive exceptional levels of individual attention in a nurturing environment based on traditional values.

It’s a lovely school and we were delighted to be appointed as their creative agency.

We knew how important it was to create a brand that has their unique values at heart. To signal to students and their families what’s truly special about the school.

Working closely with the Headteacher, we decided to evolve the existing logo to build on their 100+ years of heritage.

As a result, we have moved the colour palette away from pastel shades and into bolder, more striking colours fit for a strong, proud institution. The letters ‘S’ and ‘M’ have been made even more elegant and interlock with each other to communicate the family-feel of the school. The logo itself has moved from a block colour inside the school shield to a lighter outline giving the shield a more pronounced shape.

We are extremely proud of the new logo and excited to see it on use across the school’s new uniform, website, social media channels and more!

Whether you’re looking for a new logo design or a refresh of your current school logo, you can be sure that CuCo will create you an eye-catching inspiring logo worthy to represent your school. Call us on 01202 911959 or email us at email hidden; JavaScript is required- we’d love to hear from you!