Rotary Encoders Market Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2018 to 2025

The global Rotary Encoders Market is likely to display a momentous growth in the near future owing to augmentation in the applications and expansion of the scope across various sectors. An electromechanical switch that is employed as an angular position sensor is known as a rotary encoder. The output that is produced is generally a digital encoding of relative or absolute position, even though it is said that there are few rotary encoders with sinusoidal outputs. It is known that the rotary encoder is generally being attached with a microprocessor. Its employment can be found in numerous industrial applications as well as in various human-computer input devices. A rotary encoder is also popularly known as a shaft encoder.

So, basically it is an electro-mechanical instrument that alters and transfers the angular position or motion of a shaft to an analog or digital code. There are two main kinds of rotator encoder. First one is absolute and the other one is incremental or relative encoder. The output of absolute encoders generally shows the existing position of the shaft, ultimately giving rise to angle transducers. Conversely, the output of incremental encoders gives data and information regarding the motion of the shaft, which is usually processed later on into information like speed, distance and position.

These rotary encoders are utilized in numerous applications that are in need of accurate shaft unlimited rotation. They may encompass industrial controls, robotics, special purpose photographic lenses, computer input devices, controlled stress rheometers, and rotating radar platforms. These devices are also used for sensing in countless applications. They are applied on various machines ranging from consumer electronics, elevators, and conveyor speed monitoring to position management on automated industrial machines. They trace the turning of motor shafts to produce digital position and motion related data.

They normally utilize proliferates in industrial and commercial designs. Market size on the basis of Type spans Incremental Encoders, and Absolute Encoders. Market size on the basis of Applications spans Elevator Industry, Machine Tool, Servo motor, Metal Forming & Fabrication, and Material Handling. Market size on the basis of product type spans Mechanical Absolute Encoder, Optical Absolute Encoder, and Others.

Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. As far as the geography is concerned, North America is the region that is leading the market size and simultaneously it is accounting for the greatest share in the market. It has been anticipated that the region will witness a robust CAGR in the next couple of years.

Heidenhain

Danaher

Tamagawa

Baumer

Nemicon

P+F

Kubler

Koyo

Omron

Leine & Linde

Sick

TR Electronic

BEI

Rep Avago

Yuheng Optics

Incremental Rotary Encoders

Absolute Rotary Encoders

Elevator Industry

Machine Tool

Servo motor

Metal Forming & Fabrication

Material Handling

Others

