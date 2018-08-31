Discover the PharmaCom Cheap Drugs

31th August 2018 – PharmaCom provides great drugs for a cheap price. There is a great opportunity now to find out more about the most efficient steroids. Testosterone cypionate is the most “long” form of testosterone, known for today. The main male hormone has been used for a long time in sports practice, and not only by men. The greatest popularity and spread of testosterone cypionate has in America. The many effects of this steroid:

Significantly increased muscle mass, sharp hydration of the cells, the water has a significant amount of recruited volume. This makes the muscles more beautiful in appearance, but at the same time causes the phenomenon of rollback after the completion of the testosterone cypionate. Accumulated liquid makes up to a third of the total increase in mass. As well, it is noticed an increased strength.

The course testosterone cypionate is once a week. For those who are interested in recruiting muscle mass, the weekly dosage ranges from 250 to 500 milligrams. Solo testosterone cypionate gives excellent results, and beginners do not need to include something else. With an increase in dosages above 800 milligrams, the anabolic effect does not increase, which can not be said about the likelihood and severity of adverse reactions. The combined course of testosterone cipioanata is almost identical to solo admission. The steroid is best combined with Nandrolone. In this case, the dosage of each substance is about 200 milligrams per week. The peculiarity of the steroid Testosterone Cypionate is its high level of aromatization. The increase in muscle mass is often accompanied by an excessive level of estrogen.

