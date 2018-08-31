Enigmatic Plodder team of SRM wins Quad Bike Design Challenge

Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE), the organiser of Quad Bike Design Challenge (QBDC), is a subsidiary of Adrob Technology Solutions LLP, whose initiative is to enlighten each and every one of the students with healthy knowledge of motorsports vehicle manufacturing and fabrication through their design challenges and FMAE academy. Quad Bike Design Challenge (QBDC) is a student level off road ATV bike design challenge conducted by Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE). QBDC is a design challenge where all the participating teams should have high knowledge and exposure on designing and fabricating an ATV.

Enigmatic Plodder is the Official Quad Bike team of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai. The spark was present within Vishal Kumar, a passionate engineer who was then the captain along with his team, under the guidance of the Team Principal, Dr. Leenus Jesu Martin along with the team’s Faculty Advisor Mr. S. Madhan Kumar, formed the team back in 2014. It is a student run, non-profit team specialising in the development, design, fabrication and testing of All-Terrain Vehicles also known as Quad Bikes, and take part in national competitions namely Quad Bike Design Challenge and Quad TORC. The team won the Overall Championship and stood 1st in Design, CAE, Traction and Suspension in QBDC Season 3 that took place in Area 56 Motorsports, Hyderabad from 16th to 19th of August this year. By virtue of its performances in the static as well as the dynamic events under the Captaincy of S. Manikanth Reddy only SRM’s Enigmatic Plodder could clear the suspension track successfully.

The participating teams had to submit their Design reports, Validation plans, Failure mode effect analysis reports, Sales plan, Cost report well in advance before the event according to the timeline set by the organizer. The final static events included Design evaluation, CAE Presentation, Sales Report Presentation, and Cost Report Presentation while the dynamic events included Brake test, Acceleration, Suspension Test, Hill Climb, Maneuverability, Traction, and Endurance & Fuel Economy. Previous year Enigmatic Plodder finished as runners up under E. Lalith Kumar’s captaincy in QBDC Season 2, 2017, and through innovations and technologies could produce a better vehicle to stand out in the event.