Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

In recent years, the increased efficiency of the Internet has promoted e-teaching and e-learning practices worldwide. This, coupled with advancements in networking technologies has enabled improved communication and integration, thereby resulting in flawless online learning and training sessions. This has had a significant impact on the emergence as well as development of learning management systems (LMS).

The global LMS market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing preference for distance learning, developing network infrastructure in developing regions, the adoption of cloud-based LMS by SMEs, and corporate sectors offering online trainings to its employees.

The market for learning management systems is projected to amount to US$18.8 bn by 2024, rising from a valuation of US$3.4 bn in 2015. If these values hold true, the market is expected to develop at an impressive CAGR of 19.9% therein.

On the basis of deployment, on-premise deployment dominated the market in 2015, especially in the Middle East and Africa and South America. This can be primarily attributed to the adoption of learning management systems by large enterprises. However, analysts predict that hosted deployment is expected to lead the market in the coming years, with the increasing adoption of LMS by small and medium enterprises due to its cost benefits over on-premise deployment.

By user group, the education and corporate sectors account for nearly the same share in the global LMS market and are likely to witness high growth during the forecast period. In recent years, corporate sectors have been emphasizing on online corporate trainings and orientation programs for employees. On the other hand, growing educational awareness in developing countries and government initiatives to provide quality education is expected to benefit the education segment of the global LMS market.

Learning management systems are predominantly adopted in education and corporate sectors in North America, because of which, the region accounted for the leading share in the global LMS market in 2015. The U.S. has been the major contributor to the LMS market in North America, considering the established network facilitating e-learning in the country. The presence of a large number of universities offering online courses also contributes to the high adoption of LMS in the U.S. The rise in technological investments in the corporate sector has also supported the rapid adoption of online training and subsequently learning management systems. The proliferation of smart devices such a smartphones, laptops, and tablets has further influenced the LMS market in North America.