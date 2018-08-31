Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch: Cute and Futuristic

The Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch has an entirely automated manufacturing process, using 51 parts just like the original quartz Swatch watch. The Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch gets laser-aided adjustments to avoid further adjusting; it’s Swiss quality and reliability holds till its last tick. The movement is airtight; sealed so that it never drifts and costs just one-fourth of what an entry-level Swiss auto does. Anybody who never owned an automatic watch before shall find the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch a romantic choice as much as the man appreciating everything that ticks via clockwork.

The tick of the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch is quiet; far subtler than some quartz movements’ grating electronic chunk…chunk…chunk. It is shower-proof but might not be against vigorous, water-sports sessions. Not even field sports like baseball and polo.

The rotor mechanism is clearly visible from the clear window at the back, winding the watch with great aplomb. The winding is loud enough to get noticed if whirred around, but strangely comforting. The entire movement is a real engineering feat, but no way traditional! It’s an incredibly simple movement shaped by highly complex manufacturing processes that pulls in 51 parts, spread around five interconnected modules using only one central screw. It includes 19 jewels and the regulating is done by machines, using only solders. The balance wheel assembly and adjustment receives laser adjustments to fix the chronometric rate. Both the balance wheel and the escapement are made from synthetic, anti-magnetic materials that assist further in fighting deregulation. So does the ARCAP made bridges and plates; the material is anti-magnetic and doesn’t get affected by temperature changes. The power-reserve is 90 hours; more than double of ETA’s or Soprod and it has an accuracy of + 7 seconds per day. This rate is very close to COSC chronometer requirements i.e. -4 to +6 seconds a day!

How reliable is the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch? The movement is solid and accurate, but what if a problem arises? Neither the balance wheel, nor the escapement mechanism is adjustable, so the only option remain is replacing the whole movement. Worry not; it comes cheap for the Swatch Watches Online.

Still, the Swatch Irony Sistem Navy Automatic YIS409 Men’s Watch comes with the attributes of expensive, serviceable timepieces like the hacking-seconds mechanism and the manual winding feature. That way, it is ahead of quite a few Japanese, entry-level timepieces.

Bottom line: The Swatch Irony Sistem Puzzle Automatic Men’s Watch is an inexpensive and revolutionary automatic watch that made the watch industry go mad with excitement, followed by an extended quiet.