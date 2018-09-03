JC’s Heating and Air Helps Homeowners Stay Cool With Air Conditioning Services

JC’s Heating and Air is the Knoxville-based HVAC company that has services that include repair, installation, and maintenance, as done by its licensed and insured technicians.

[KNOXVILLE, 9/3/2018]—JC’s Heating and Air provides air conditioning services to homeowners in Knoxville to maintain the efficiency of their system, especially during summer. The company explains that air conditioners tend to break down when the temperature rises because this is when the system works at its hardest.

The Services

JC’s Heating and Air offers a full range of air conditioning services including maintenance, repair, and replacement. The team of professional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians states that regular maintenance helps extend the life of the cooling system.

Moreover, routine maintenance saves consumers money because it prevents costly repairs. HVAC technicians inspect the filters and the ducts, and if the system has proper lubrication.

If the cooling system stops working, it is essential for homeowners to contact professional HVAC technicians who can diagnose and repair the problem. JC’s Heating and Air performs appropriate solution to bring the system to life.

According to the HVAC specialists, the maximum lifespan of air conditioning units is about 15 years. Exceeding these years may cause the system to malfunction and consumers may need to get a replacement.

Cooling systems should be energy-efficient and should meet the needs of a home. JC’s Heating and Air emphasizes that homeowners should not spend too much cash to feel comfortable and have cleaner air at home.

Recommended Cooling Units

JC’s Heating and Air offers a variety of cooling systems not only for residential but also for commercial properties. These include central air conditioners, split systems, ductless systems, rooftop systems, and downflow systems.

Among these air conditioning systems, JC’s Heating and Air considers central air conditioners as the most convenient and efficient. Central Air Conditioners distribute cool air to the entire home instead of to just one room via different ducts.

For homes with no pre-installed ducts, ductless air conditioners are an ideal solution. These systems are typically small and flexible making them suitable for cooling just a single room in a home.

Meanwhile, downflow systems and rooftop systems are more popular with commercial establishments, but also being used in some residential properties. The former is common in rooms with computer systems because these systems cool down the hardware cabinets. The latter works by circulating air of the entire building through openings in the roof.

