VIP Invitation of China Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo

CIHIE 2019

Date: May 15th-17th, 2019

Venue:Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo

Address: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou China

This is Sarah writing to inform you that CIHIE 2019 will be coming on May 15-17,Guangzhou,China. Welcome build your brand image and tap into China’s prefabricated Building market through CIHIE 2019!Please reply this message for more information!

China Prefabricated Market Analysis

In recent years, the global prefabricated building market has grown rapidly. The major market has been concentrated in Europe and the United States, and there are other market in Asia such as Japan, Singapore, etc. It’s projected that in 2020 the market of China prefabricated building will be about 2 trillion yuan, exceeding 6.8 trillion yuan by 2025. Moreover, the total market in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, and Pearl River Delta regions is over 850 billion yuan, accounting for 40% of the total.

Review of CIHIE

Spanning over 50,000 sq.m., altogether in five halls, CIHIE2018 made a record number of visitors to 40,000 and over 2,500 of which were from abroad.Staunchly supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Green Prefab Farm House Industry Alliance, CIHIE has successfully established a stable and quality exhibitor base (loyal exhibitors include BBMG, BNBM House, Anyfun Home, Caogen House, Toppre, QiChengDeRui, etc.) with dozens of new enterprises joining us every year.

Exhibition Scope:

1/Prefabricated Building and Prefabricated building industrialization（Prefabricated Concrete Structure,Prefabricated Steel Structure,Wood structure）

2/Prefabricated Building Machinery&Equipment

3/Intelligent system:Prefabricated component design; BIM technology development

4/Passive Buildings

5/Architectural Design: The Latest Concept of Architectural Design

6/Prefabricated building related products:Green Building Materials and Equipment(wall heat insulation materials, exterior wall decorated panel, roof waterproof, roof heat insulation material, heat insulation coatings, fireproof materials, aerated concrete block, ceramsite concrete block, integrated suspended ceiling, roof and vertical greening materials, etc.)

Theme Exhibitions:

China Prefab Fair 2019–The 9th China Prefab House, Modular Building, Mobile House & Space Fair

The 8th China (Guangzhou) International Exhibition for Steel Construction & Metal Building Materials (Steel Build 2019)

The 9th China （Guangzhou)International Roof, Facade,Waterproofing Exhibition 2019

The 9th CHINA ROOFTILE & TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITION 2019(Rooftile China 2019)

11th Guangzhou International Wooden House and Wooden Structure Fair 2019(Wooden Structure Guangzhou 2019)

CIHIE Organizing Committee

Contact Sarah

Mobile&What’s App:0086 13539992305