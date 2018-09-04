Animal Healthcare Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Animal Healthcare Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Animal Healthcare Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Animal Healthcare.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Animal Healthcare Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Animal Healthcare Market are Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Bayer Healthcare AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac S.A, Vetoquinol SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Nutreco N.V. and Sanofi S.A. According to the report the global animal healthcare market value is growing with a CAGR between 4.5 % to 5.1 % from 2017 to 2023. The global animal healthcare market size was totaled 35.09 Billion in 2016.

Animal healthcare has become a substantial focus area for many pharmaceutical players over past decade. This is due to progressive growth registered by global animal healthcare market. Growth in this market can be credible to animal disease outbreaks linked with large scale factory farming that requires superior quality animal feed additives, vaccines and hygiene management product. Rapidly increasing pet adoption, growing need to control zoonotic disease spread and advance drug development for effective animal health are the major growth driving factors in animal healthcare market. In addition, favourable government initiatives and growing disposable income in the emerging economies may results into pet adoption and spend on their health, thereby significantly contributing in overall growth of this market. More importantly, widespread implementation of animal vaccination programs with mandatory vaccination certain countries expected propelling growth in the years to come. Increasing incidences of zoonotic disease, however, in human due to consumption of food animals will hamper industry growth. Global animal healthcare markets will have numerous growth opportunities during the forecasted period to grow significantly. This can be attributed to growing demand for animal source protein that consequently leads to animal farming and increasing R&D focus to develop new drugs for pet cancer.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal healthcare market by pharmaceuticals type, by vaccines, by medicated feed additives, by animal type and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (TONS). Market segmentation based on pharmaceuticals includes ectoparaciticides, endoparaciticides, anti-inflammatory, and anti-infective. On the basis of vaccines global market has been divided into poultry, cattle, swine, equine, dogs, cats and horse. Market segmentation based on medicated feed additives includes antibiotics, vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotics and probiotics, and minerals. And by type of animal market has been segmented into farm animal and companion animal.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. On the basis of geography, North America is the dominant region in global animal healthcare market closely followed by Europe. North America and Europe collectively accounted for the largest market share of more than 65% in 2015. Moreover, U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, France, Italy are the vital contributors from both of these regions. UK is one of the leading animal healthcare markets and witnessed high growth, due to which Europe likely to overtake North American market and dominate global market in the years to come. Asia pacific considered as most growth attractive market on account of highest production of meat in this region, and is consequently consume highest amount of feed additive. The region will emerge as most lucrative one by registering highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to contribution of China and India in the regional growth of Asia Pacific, as these two markets considered as most dynamic markets for meat production in the production.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer), Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet), Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Bayer Healthcare AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac S.A, Vetoquinol SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Nutreco N.V. and Sanofi S.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of animal healthcare globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of animal healthcare. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the animal healthcare market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the animal healthcare market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

