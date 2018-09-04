Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for Commerce Industry: By Device (AR Device, VR Device); By Application (Tourism, e-learning, e-commerce, advertisement) By Geography & Forecast (2018-2024)”, the market is driven by increasing popularity of Augmented & Virtual Reality Devices due to better user engagement with high recall rate.

Americas region holds the largest market share in the Artificial Intelligence in Commerce Market. However, APAC witnesses highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach. Americas Artificial Intelligence in Commerce market is mainly driven by the higher penetration of the AR and VR technology among the tech savvy people. The key applications including Tourism, E-learning, and E-commerce among others.

Selected Impact Analysis Done in the Full Report

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality has opened up new avenues for Commerce Industry. V-Commerce (Virtual Commerce, which is Augmented and Virtual Reality integrated Commerce) has brought in quite a remarkable change in the online retail world, as Augmented Reality doesn’t require or requires less hardware and requires devices that most people are familiar with such as tablets and smartphones.

Both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technically elaborates the scope of E-Commerce and took the interaction to a whole new level altogether.

As per IndustryARC research, more than 60% of online shoppers prefer to purchase items that offer Augmented Reality on websites in one way or the other. It’s inarguable fact that both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality has increased user interaction for many companies and helped them to upsurge their user base.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Report

MAR (Mobile Augmented Reality) is expected to account for more than 52% of AR Application Market by 2023

Mixed Reality is likely to be a key driver for implantable payment market.

More number of consumers like their favorite shopping apps to be equipped with AR/VR experience.

Key players of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Commerce Market:

eBay and IKEA are considered to be the key players of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Intelligence in Commerce Market.

M&As

Ikea group has acquired TaskRabbit in October 2017

ebay has acquired Terapeak in December 2017

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Commerce Report is segmented as indicated below

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Commerce Market By Device: Augmented Reality Devices Head-Mounted Displays Head-Up Display (HUD) Handheld Device Virtual Reality Devices Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Projector & Display Wall

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Commerce By Application Tourism E-Learning E-Commerce Beauty & Cosmetics Jewel Toning Apparel Fitting Furniture & Lighting Grocery Shopping Footwear Fashion Real Estate Others Advertisement

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in commerce Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in commerce Market Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed: Oculus Inc. Vuzix Corporation Eon Reality Inc. Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. Magic Leap Inc. Blippar Inc. Daqri Inc.



More than 10 companies are covered in this report

