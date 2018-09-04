Elkos introduces new ball pen Rodil

The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen- Rodil, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-rodil.html)

Rodil ball pen is where simple, effective style meets high performance writing. It is reliable, affordable, and smooth-flowing pen that you’ll reach for every day. Different is good. Delivering the same core performance as the traditional ballpoint pen, Rodil comes in attractive foil design with different mode of transport. An eye catching design and comfortable grip make writing a pleasure. It is available in 5 body and 3 ink colours.

“For everyday writing, keeping organized or creative expression, the smooth, reliable Rodildoes it all.Our innovative Rodil ball pen is an amazing value for money with superior quality perception. At a price point you can pick up for sure more than a few and keep them around your home or office.” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.

Design & Performance

Elkos R&D team has perfected Rodil with the ink formula that eliminates smearing. Using Rapid Dry Ink (RDI) Technology, the ink dries in less than a second on most surfaces, so you can write, draw or color to your heart’s content. No smudges, no smears. No worries.

Packaging

5 pcs Pouch

250 pcs Inner Box

3000 pcs Master Carton

Pricing and Availability

Elkos Rodil Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 5/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.

=============================================

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : https://www.elkospens.com/