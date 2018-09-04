How to Integrate with the SMS API from PHP?

An API provides a program by offering all of the building blocks and the programmers get those building blocks collected by providing an improved flow of the integrated setup, properly developed interface that aids in meeting the aims of seamless communication. API integration is made possible through a specific system called PHP.

The function of the SMS API in PHP

Generating special APIs for SMS applications can never be a challenge thanks to the availability of multiple sources to integrate the code in the system to manage and define a special purpose. With bulk SMS API PHP integrated into the system, the SMSs can be sent easily from your application. Some of the functions that you can avail with JAVA SMS gateway integration are:

Send text notifications spontaneously in case of an inquiry in the online directory

Notify clients through SMS about product development

Send automatic messages from a standalone software you have

The steps for integrating with the SMS API from PHP

If you are able to bring together the webpage with a form, with the backing of a scripting language like PHP, you are already set for sending bulk SMS messages. The integration is a simple step by step process and you do not need too much of a technical knowledge to be able to do it successfully. For bulk SMS API PHP integration, following are the steps to use.

Sign up with an account to a bulk SMS service provider

Find the SMS API under the tab that says ‘Products’

Select the PHP code sample and then download that code sample in your desktop. You might also get to download a few pre-written samples from the site

Open that code sample and put in the username and password to register your account.

Enter the number that you would like the messages to be delivered to. The variable you see there can be changed to the number that you want to send the messages to.

Run the available script from your software or application. A particular number of messages can be delivered to the number that you provide.

You have successfully carried outJava SMS gateway integration now in your application. You are allowed to alter the message bodies for sending 16bit, 8bit, and 7bit messages as you need. You can only use the one you need for a particular type of message. The functions that are not used by you will be removed from the script. You will have to modify the codes for each of the specific bits that you will be using.

There are many platforms that provide the facility of SMS API integration with PHP. Thus, it is easy to get confused about choosing the right one. It is best to go for a platform that simplifies the entire system of coding. Thus, the process of handling communication on SMS chat application also simplifies, which is the basic aim of going of SMS API PHP integration.