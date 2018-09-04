Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market Size, Share: Worldwide Industry Report, 2018-2024

The Global Insoluble dietary fibre Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR 10.01% to 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Description: The indigestible portion of food derived from plants, which doesn’t dissolve in water and is highly metabolically inactive is defined as an insoluble dietary fibre. Insoluble fibres are potential sources of prebiotics and are extensively employed in the food industry due to their versatile usage. Insoluble fibre is found in foods such as wheat bran, vegetables, and whole grains. It adds bulk to the stool and appears to help food pass more quickly through the stomach and intestines.

Trends and Key driving factors of the Insoluble dietary fibre market:

Insoluble dietary fibre market is primarily driven by rapid change in daily lifestyle, western persuade and extensive raise in the disposable income in the developing countries. The global insoluble dietary fibre has gained sustainability owing to the consumer awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle, government approvals, Consumers have now become more conscious about their health & nutrition and functional foods are factors that anticipated to fuel the global insoluble dietary fibre. The major factor hindering the growth of insoluble dietary fibre market is the requirement of heavy investments which limits the number of new entrants in the market.

Download a FREE sample report here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1663

By the Type Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market:

Cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, resistant starch, lignin and others. Cellulose fibre segment is leading in terms of volume followed by hemicellulose and others.

By sources of insoluble dietary fibre market:

Fruit, vegetable, whole grain and others. Other sources of insoluble dietary fibre include nuts and seeds. Whole grain and cereals accounted for largest market share in recent years.

The global insoluble dietary fibre market on basis of end user:

Food and beverages, animal feed and pharmaceuticals. The functional food & beverage sector is estimated to account for the largest market share and expected to maintain to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, due to increased consumer demand for fibre-fortified food & beverages and health importance coupled with increased demands of Insoluble fibre in daily diet.

Get full details of this report @ Click Here

By Geography:

North America accounted for the largest share in the insoluble dietary fibres market whereas Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market for insoluble dietary fibres during the forecast period owing to changing lifestyles and increasing demand for functional foods. North American countries are also expected to become major markets, owing to the high awareness among customers and thus contribute to the growth of the global insoluble dietary fibres market in the future.

Some of the key participants In insoluble dietary fibre market:

L.P. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.), Cargill, Inc, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated, Interfiber (Poland), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Sunopta Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland). Cargill Inc, DuPont, Anchor Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated and Roquette Frere are among the top five companies in insoluble dietary fibre market that held around 60% of the total market share in 2015. These companies have substantial presence in the market due to their strong clientele in the food industry and brand image new product launches and endorsements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market.