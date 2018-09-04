Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Estimated over USD 1,882.75 Million By 2025,Polaris Market Research.

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 1,882.75 Million by 2025 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Remote patient monitoring technology comprises devices such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitoring system, and other portable devices that are used by patients at a remote location. Growing usage of smartphones and increasing the expansion of the smartphone applications that are linked to the monitoring devices further helps in transmitting and recording person’s health-related data to the healthcare suppliers or specialists.

The rise in the implementation rate of remote patient monitoring devices, increasing number of geriatric population, and growing incidence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases are the major factor boosting the global remote patient monitoring devices market. With the increasing development in wireless technology, such monitoring devices are used to remotely monitor the physical parameters of the person such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood glucose level, and provide proper treatment if necessary. However, the high cost associated with this device, stringent reimbursement guidelines and issues correlated with the government regulations are some of the factors anticipated to hinder the global market growth.

On the basis of product type, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Heart Rate Monitors, Heart Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Breath Monitors, Weight Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Infusion Pumps, and Body Temperature Monitors. On the basis of product type, Heart rate monitor is estimated to dominate the product segment owing to growing global incidences of cardiovascular incidence. The increase in the number of people with cardiac diseases has led to the augmented use of such monitoring devices.

