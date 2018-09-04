With 7% growth Q-on-Q, Bengaluru tops the Knight Frank Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q2 2018

Pune, September4, 2018:Knight Frank, the independent global property consultancy, today launched its Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q2 2018. The index increased by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 – almost three times that of Q1 at 0.9% – primarily driven by rent increases seen in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Key Asia Pacific findings:

• The index rise was primarily driven by rent increases seen in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Hong Kong and Sydney.

• Rents are expected to remain steady or see marginal increases for the rest of 2018.

• Kuala Lumpur’s office market saw the steepest decline, with a 0.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter amidst political uncertainty and supply concerns.

Key India findings:

• Bengaluru topped the index at a 7% quarter-on-quarter increase. Tight supply pushed rents up as large corporates jostle for quality space within a finite market.

o Though rentals in Bengaluru’s CBD had stagnated in the previous two quarters, heightened occupier demand from co-working and IT/ITeS segments caused many developers to charge a premium for available spaces.

o CBD also garnered the second highest share of Bengaluru’s transaction volume in first half of 2018 and remains popular with a diverse occupier base

• For the other markets in India viz Mumbai and Delhi NCR, rental growth was generally flat thisquarter

o Mumbai market witnessed stable rentals although the outlook in terms of rental growth remains positive

Speaking on the report findings, Arvind Nandan,Executive Director – Research, Knight Frank India, said “Shortage of quality spaces has led to a 7% quarter-on-quarter rental growth in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) in Q2 2018. Corporate occupiers are jostling forquality space within the tightly suppliedCBD and off-CBD districts, with many of them navigating the issue by pre-committing to upcoming supply. Similarly, in Mumbai where the rentals have remained unmoved this quarter, limited supply is likely to lead to rental growths in the ensuing period.”

Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rents– Q2 2018

City Submarket(s) 3-month % change

(Q1 2018 – Q2 2018) Forecast next

12 months

Bengaluru CBD 7.0% Increase

Tokyo* Central 5 Wards 5.5% Same

Melbourne CBD 4.6% Increase

Sydney CBD 4.2% Increase

Manila Various 2.4% Decrease

Hong Kong Central 1.7% Increase

Bangkok CBD 1.7% Increase

Guangzhou CBD 1.2% Same

Brisbane CBD 1.0% Increase

Singapore Raffles Place, Marina Bay 0.8% Increase

Beijing Various 0.6% Decrease

Taipei Downtown 0.6% Increase

Perth CBD 0.3% Same

Mumbai BKC 0.0% Increase

Phnom Penh City Centre 0.0% Same

NCR Connaught Place 0.0% Same

Seoul CBD, GBD, YBD 0.0% Same

Shanghai Puxi, Pudong -0.7% Same

Kuala Lumpur City Centre -0.8% Decrease

Source: Knight Frank Research / *Sanko Estate