Global Smart Home Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Smart Home Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Smart Home Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Smart Home.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Smart Home Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Smart Home Market are General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Corporation and ABB Ltd. According to report the global smart home market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A smart home is one that integrates advanced sensing and automation systems to provide the populations with monitoring and control, regardless of whether they are inside or outside the home. The devices communicate and interact with each other and form a connected ecosystem. Smart Home ecosystem comprises of a set of connected gadgets with Intelligence that help them in executing the task and take necessary decisions. Smart Homes comprises of devices that provide comfort, security, convenience, energy efficiency and enhance intelligent living. According to consumer study of the IoT and the connected home 81% of consumers are aware of smart technology and only 26% actually own a smart device. A large number of smart devices are now available and their numbers are increasing. At present most of the devices and gateways are working on proprietary standards.

Security, convenience, and energy efficiency drives the growth of the smart home market. In addition, IoT segments are growing, as smart home is becoming a trend in machine-to-machine and IoT technologies Smart homes vertical is witnessing a major action. Variety of sensors can be easily connected to the cloud at affordable prices. Moreover, Smart Gadgets with augmented reality and Virtual reality platforms are now interacting with customers in day-to-day life, which is likely to fuel the growth of the smart home market. As these wearable gadgets are closely associated with the users, the smart home value chain players are targeting these smart gadgets for integrating their smart appliances. However, lack of standards and non-availability of high speed and reliable Internet services are hampering the growth of the smart home market. Furthermore, With the IoT saturation, more and more connected device will appear in the market. The more the number of the device the stronger should be the security aspects to protect from threats. This creates an opportunity for cyber security companies.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global smart home market and Europe is anticipated to be fastest growing region. The growth in the North American region is due to factors such as increasing demand for reliable home energy management systems and growing popularity of integration of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones in smart home solutions. Moreover, South Korea held the largest position in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, The UK government mandates energy suppliers to install smart meters in 26 million homes with the aim that every household in England, Wales, and Scotland will have a smart meter by 2020.

Segment Covered

The report on global smart home market covers segments such as, product type. On the basis of product type the global smart home market is categorized into security & surveillance system, lighting systems, hvac&r control, energy management, entertainment control and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart home market such as, General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Corporation and ABB Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global smart home market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of smart home market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the smart home market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the smart home market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

