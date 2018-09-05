Plymasters Delivers the Versatility of Birch Plywood in Select Products

Silver birch is one of the most commercially used wood materials in North America and northern Europe due to its versatility and durability. Plymasters offers two FSC-certified silver birch wood products for high-end architecture and transport applications.

Features and Characteristics of Silver Birch

Betula pendula or silver birch is one of the most widely used trees for commercial wood in North America and in northern Europe. In the US, more than 95% of the country’s plywood is from silver birch.

The pale colour of silver birch makes it ideal for plywood production and carpentry. Some varieties can even be used for veneer and making handicrafts. Silver birch bark is waterproof, making it a popular choice for underlays of doormats and balconies. Today, birch wood is widely used for doors, furniture and panelling.

Plymasters’ Silver Birch Products

Among Plymasters’ extensive range of decorative plywood are two products made from silver birch.

Euro Birch is a well-loved product by designers and joiners due to its fine multi-ply edge grain detail. Primarily used in high-end architecture, Euro birch serves as contemporary interior plywood. It has an attractive natural side profile making it ideal for furniture, exposed cabinetry, commercial fit-outs, open shelving and other decorative applications.

For the transport sector, Plymasters offers Euro Gripdeck. It is a European-made exterior plywood made with a silver birch core. Euro Gripdeck is highly durable and has a phenolic, non-slip surface ideal for Ute decks, scaffold systems, stair treads and mezzanine floors among other uses.

FSC-Certified Wood Products

Both Euro Birch and Euro Gripdeck carry certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), a non-profit organisation that sets high standards for environmentally responsible forest management. Wood products marked with an FSC certification indicate that the wood came from a sustainably managed forest.

About Plymasters

Serving New Zealand’s designers and architects for over a decade, Plymasters has become one of the country’s trusted distributors of high-quality decorative plywood. The company has worked with retail stores, restaurants, hotels, museums and other industrial and commercial establishments across New Zealand.

