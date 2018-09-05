Pulse Oximeter That Helps in Measuring Oxygen Saturation Level Now Available in Amazon

Gurin Products, LLC. says that they have added significant improvements to their previous oximeter model for making it more useful for people.

Good news for sports enthusiasts and those interested in measuring their oxygen saturation and pulse rates. Gurin Products, LLC. is now offering the new and upgraded Santamedical brand of SM-1100 Silver Finger Pulse Oximeter that helps these people in measuring these rates.

The company points out that the oximeter was redesigned recently in 2018 and that they have added major improvements to the previous pulse oximeter model. The new feature of the device allows users to read in Six different directions. Very importantly, the device is CE and FDA approved, says the company.

They add that the oximeter can help in accurately determining the SpO2 or the blood oxygen saturation levels of people. The device does quick SpO2 readings and pulse measurements and display them conveniently on a large digital LED display. This means the device is perfectly suitable for health and sports enthusiasts such as mountain climbers, skiers, and bikers and those who are interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rates.

The oximeter they offer is suitable for people of all ages because it can accommodate a wide range of finger sizes right from those of children to those of adults. Since the device comes with a soft carrying case and a neck/wrist cord, it can easily be carried and used anywhere. They offer a two-year warranty for the device, says the company.

About the Santamedical brand of SM-1100 Silver Finger Pulse Oximeter Offered by Gurin Products, LLC

