Questions to Ask A Harley Street Dental Clinic Cosmetic Dentist

Quite a few people take the decision to improve their smile with cosmetic dentistry, but know very little about cosmetic treatments and their benefits. A consultation with a cosmetic dentist can help patients understand the aesthetic and health benefits of cosmetic dentistry.

[LONDON, 05/09/2018]—A cosmetic dentist will examine a patient's teeth and gums carefully and recommend treatments. This is the time for patients to ask their cosmetic dentist questions about specific treatment options and the potential results. These questions can help patients evaluate the skills and experience of their cosmetic dentist and determine if they want to go ahead with treatment.

Questions to Ask During a Cosmetic Treatment Consultation

Potential patients should be thorough with their questions during their cosmetic consultation. These questions will not only help them determine if they have chosen the right procedure, but also will help them understand if a cosmetic dentist is someone they are comfortable to provide their treatment. Here are a few questions potential patients can ask their cosmetic dentist:

• What are the cosmetic dentistry treatments on offer?

• Are treatments used in isolation or in combination?

• How long does treatment take?

• Is sedation dentistry for anxious patients available?

• Are affordable financing options available?

• How many visits will a smile makeover take?

• What anaesthetic methods are available for cosmetic treatment?

• What extra steps does a cosmetic dentist take in order to enhance the patient experience?

Things to Observe During A Consultation with A Cosmetic Dentist

Patients who are interested in cosmetic dentistry treatment should ensure that the dentist makes them feel relaxed and at ease when they meet with them. Communication is key and so is establishing a good relationship with their dentist. Last but not least, it is important that their recommendations align with the cosmetic goals of each patient. With all of this in mind, a patient can then make an informed decision about their treatment.