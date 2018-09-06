Food-grade Alcohol Market is Booming Growth Rate During 2018-2025

Food-grade Alcohol in 2016 have been over 11641.9 K MT; the gross margin was 17.52%. Food-grade Alcohol was mainly produced in China, which it takes 55.15% in 2016. Followed by North America, it takes 16.81% .

Food-grade Alcohol also known as fermented distilled liquor, mainly using potato, Cereals, sugar as raw material after cooking, saccharification, fermentation and processing for food industry using aqueous alcohol, its flavor is divided into four parts: color, flavor and taste, and also refers to the content of distilled liquor in the aldehyde, acid, ester, alcohol and the four main impurities, different tastes and gas will make different flavor liquor.

This report focuses on the Food-grade Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Food-grade Alcohol has many applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the Food & Beverages occupy the largest share, which was 51.74% in 2016. As the application of Food-grade Alcohol in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals takes the lowest part, and its will be still the small in the future.

The technology of the Food-grade Alcohol is not difficult. And the majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

