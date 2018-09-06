IIHMR University appoints Pankaj Gupta as the New President

· Professor Gupta is a PhD, Fulbright Fellow, CMA, GCPCL (Harvard), Fellow of ICAI, and an alumnus of Lucknow University & IIM Ahmedabad.

· Prior to joining IIHMR University, Prof. Pankaj Gupta was the Professor and Executive Director (Corporate Relations, Career Services & Institution Building) at O.P Jindal Global University at Sonipat. He has also held academic and leadership positions at several top Institutions worldwide including IIM Kozhikode, Symbiosis, University of Washington among others.

Jaipur/Delhi, 1 September 2018: In an important announcement, leading knowledge institution raising the bar in health management research and education, IIHMR University, has appointed eminent education leader Professor Pankaj Gupta as its new President.IIHMR university’s top leadership, faculty and staff extended a warm welcome to the new President, on September 1.

On taking on the new role as IIHMR University President, Prof. Gupta said, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this esteemed institution which over the past three decades has established itself as a premier research and academic institution in healthcare, rural management, development studies. I hope to play the role of an enabler to this 35-year-old institution and am looking forward to working with the faculty and staff to take the university to the next level.”, says Professor Pankaj Gupta.

Prof. Gupta brings with him a 25-year strong experience in academics as a teacher, leader and institution builder and a strong understanding of higher education worldwide, especially management education.

“We are very pleased to have Prof Gupta lead the IIHMR University team. With his vast experience in academics, management, leadership, we hope to see IIHMR University achieve new heights. His vision will be instrumental in the shaping the future course of the University We wish him the very best and look forward to work with him” Dr. SD Gupta, Chairman IIHMR group of institutions said on the occasion.

Prior to joining IIHMR University, Prof. Pankaj Gupta was Professor and Executive Director (Corporate Relations, Career Services & Institution Building) at O.P Jindal Global University at Sonipat (Delhi NCR). He also held the office of Executive Director for Centre for Ethics, Spirituality & Sustainability at JGU.

Prof. Gupta’s professional experience ranges across top organizations such as IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad, Symbiosis (SIBM), Educomp Raffles, University of Washington, S P Jain (Dubai & Singapore), ICSI among others.

He has also been the Founding Director of two Institutions – Symbiosis (SIBM) Bangalore and JRE Group (Educomp Raffles). He has also held several top leadership positions such as Chief Advisor, Director General, and Vice-Chancellor. He has also served as the Co-chairman of Education Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two successive terms.

Prof. Gupta takes over as the President of IIHMR University at a significant time. The healthcare landscape in India is expected to be transformed dramatically with the onset of the new Jan Arogya-Ayushman Bharat policy on September 25 this year, with thrusts on technology and cost-efficiency as well as the addition of large numbers of new consumers for healthcare services. According to research agency, Fitch Solutions, the healthcare market in India is projected to reach USD 225.8 billion by 2022. The university hopes to expand its contribution in building a healthcare management cadre and nurture future leaders in Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Rural Management to address not just the needs of the country but also the South Asian region, with Prof Gupta at the helm.

About IIHMR University:

IIHMR University is a leading knowledge institution of the country engaged in teaching, research and training in the domains of public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management and development studies.Set up in 1984, IIHMRbecame a university in 2014. Over the past thirty-fiveyears IIHMR has carved a niche for itself among management institutions, both in India and abroad. The institute is the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for strengthening Health Systems based on Primary Care and is termed as an ‘Institute of Excellence’ by the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and FamilyWelfare. IIHMR has already conducted more than 500 research projects and studies on the health, social and developmental systems and policies in India and wider South-East Asian Region.