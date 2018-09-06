JHS Svendgaard Brands to showcase exciting kids oral care range at Kids India Exhibition 2018

NEW DELHI Aquawhite, oral care products company to showcase kids oral care range at Kids India Exhibition from 4th to 6th of Sep 2018, The hunt for a truly safe toothpaste doesn’t end with Aquawhite label here but says no-fluoride. Most toothpaste brands do not explicitly spell out harmful ingredients on tubes, so it is up to the vigilant eyes of the parents to pick out safe options for their kids.

Making kids brush their teeth can be a difficult task for most parents, but choosing the right toothpaste and tooth brush is even tougher ,Aquawhite which understands the basic need of a parent has made the task of brushing, a fun and engaging activity for the kids. Association with famous kids cartoons character like Chhota Bheem, The Jungle Book, Pokemon, Paw Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Shiva has made it more interactive. While a toothpaste with a pleasant taste may help parents open locked jaws, it might also tempt kids into swallowing the foam, Aquawhite Besides taking care of oral hygiene, for kids they make sure that the toothpaste is safe when swallowed .

“Our products are the best definition of our understanding of your kids’ desire and choices. Therefore, we are pleased to invite you to visit our stall to see exciting Kids Oral Care product ranges inspired by Special Characters,” said …(Mr Nikhil Nanda Managing Director Jhs Svendgaard Brands )

Kids India is India’s largest B2B fair for toys, children’s products and sports goods. The exhibition is being held between 10am and 6am in Hall no. 4 at BCEC, Goregaon (E), Mumbai.

JHS Svendgaard Brands is over two-decade-old oral care solution Provider Company. Starting with manufacturing of only Toothbrushes the company widened its scope to Toothpastes, Mouthwash and Denture Tablets and today is an oral care product manufacturer and exporter. Some of the prominent brands with whom the company has worked in the past P&G, & currently working Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Limited, Elder Health Care Limited, J. L. Morison’s India Limited and in the international market are – Dr Fresh , Peanuts , Lavoris, Hello Kitty , Walgreens and Walmart.